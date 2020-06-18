10 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina hospital, discharged

Ten COVID-19 patients were on Thursday discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital here after their recovery from the disease.

A statement said the patients were discharged after their repeated samples tested negative for COVID19.

The patients discharged included two from Srinagar district, five from Budgam district and one each from Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

“With this, the total number of patients discharged from the hospital has gone up to 379 of the total 481 patients admitted to the hospital so far,” said the statement.

The statement said the rate of recovery of the COVID19 patients at the hospital, the fully designated COVID19 facility, stands at 78.79%, while as the mortality rate is 0.83% with four deaths.

“The patients treated include those admitted for maternity care. So far we have carried deliveries of 32 COVID positive pregnant women including 16 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth,” said the statement.

It said the COVID19 testing lab at the hospital was conducting more than 500 tests daily and so far 17,317 tests have been conducted at the facility.

“Keeping in view the career of students pursing MBBS and post graduation, the faculty is continuously taking online classes as per the roster and actively involved in exam related work following all SOPs,” said the statement.