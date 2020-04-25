10 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina hospital, discharged

At least 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina here after “successful treatment.”

A statement said the patients discharged included five from Tangmarg, three from Srinagar, one from Bandipora and a patient from Kerela.

“All have been sent to quarantine for two weeks and were seen off by the HOD Microbiology, Dr Khursheed; HOD Medicine; in charge DMS and coordinator,” said the statement.

It said one COVID19 patient, aged 72, from Tangmarg, who had reported on April 13 died at the hospital. The patient had reported with severe COVID19 Pneumonia, Grade II-III BHP, severe hyertension and atrial fibrillations.