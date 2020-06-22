10 'Model Revenue Offices' coming up in Srinagar

The district administration here has initiated an ambitious project for establishment of 10 Model Revenue Offices aimed at hassle-free delivery of revenue related services across the district. The project is aimed to be completed within two months.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Iqbal Choudhary inspected the sites in Tehsils Panthachowk, Chanpora, South Srinagar, Shalteng, Eidgah and Khanyar along with officers from PWD and Planning. The work on the project has been started at six locations and was likely to start on remaining four locations later this week.

The buildings for these offices have been planned to be constructed in a short span of time. The software for various revenue related services has been developed by the district administration through National Informatics Centre. A test of software was also conducted on the occasion. Citizens will have the option for applying for services online or fixing appointment with revenue officers for various services including revenue extracts, income certificate, caste certificate, domicile certificate and other revenue related matters.

The model Revenue Offices are being constructed for Niabats including Kothibagh/Gogjibagh, Chhatabal, Lawaypora, Batamaloo, Zainakote, Sanat Nagar, Nowgam, Khanyar, Buchwara and Khonmoh, in Phase-I. Two additional sites at Eidgah tehsil are also under survey.

The administration had earlier ordered shifting of various Niabats to respective areas from Tehsil headquarters for public convenience. Land has been allotted for seven such Niabat offices and construction is likely to start next month. More than 25 revenue offices were being modernised under the initiative including 10 Model Revenue Offices, seven new Niabat buildings and upgradation of existing offices in some cases.

Public Works Department has initiated the construction at various locations using pre-engineered technology for a cost-effective and quality construction in shortest possible time.

The DC asked executive engineers and tehsildars for fast-track completion of buildings for early establishment of offices while training of revenue staff in software is scheduled to begin next week. All the offices are being also equipped with video conference facility and IT labs apart from record rooms and public waiting areas.