Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:02 PM

10 years on, Athwajan-Vethpora bridge awaits completion

Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:02 PM

Despite passing of ten years, the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) has failed to complete Athwajan-Vethpora bridge here.

The project is almost complete but for the past three years, the authorities have failed to join expansion joints and construct approach roads to make it functional for public use.

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

Strong resentment is brewing among locals against inordinate delay in completion of the project.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a local said that the work on the project was started in 2010.  “The government had assured us that the bridge would be completed in four years. In view of the importance of the bridge, people living on two sides of the Jhelum in the area extended cooperation to the authorities. Ironically, they failed to complete the project within stipulated time,” he said.

Currently, the work on the project remains suspended. The project has already missed several deadlines. After public pressure, the authorities had re-fixed the deadline as December 2017 and then again extended it by few months.  “The bridge is under construction for the past ten years,” said Farooq Ahmad Wani of Syedabad Soiteng.

Latest News
Representational Image

Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 sleeping workers from Rajasthan to death

Representational Photo

Bharat Biotech asks people with fever, pregnant women to avoid Covaxin

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 95.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

The locals urged the government to direct the authorities concerned to ensure completion of the bridge at the earliest.   “It has become a routine for some authorities to initiate a project, and then ‘forget’ to complete it,” said Bilal Ahmad, another local.

Official documents reveal that inordinate delay in the project has escalated its cost from Rs 720 lakh to Rs 1359 lakh.  The construction of double lane bridge was sanctioned under NAMBARD RIDF XV and its execution was entrusted to JKPCC.

JKPCC authorities said that work is at standstill due to lack of funds. “Government has released the funds but they have not reached the treasury in absence of administrative approval,” said JKPCC, Managing Director, Showkat Ahmad.

He said that they are pursuing the case. “It will take us just one week to complete the project after the funds are approved by the administrative department,” he said while replying to a query.

Related News