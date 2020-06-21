11 COVID19 patients discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital

Eleven COVID19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital here on Sunday after their recover from the diseases.

A statement said the patients were discharged after their repeated samples tested negative for the deadly infection.

The statement said those discharged included two patients from Srinagar district, eight from Budgam district and one from Shopian district.

“With this, the number of COVID19 who have recovered at the hospital has gone up to 404 of the total 518 admitted so far,” said the statement.

It said the recovery rate of the patients was more than 77.9% while the mortality rate was 0.77%, with four deaths.

The statement said the patients who recovered included those who were admitted for maternity care. “So far 34 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant woman including 18 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have carried out at the hospital,” the statement said.

It said the COVID testing lab at the hospital was conducting more than 500 tests daily and so far 18,710 tests have been conducted at the facility.

“Keeping in view needs of students pursing MBBS and post graduation, the faculty is continuously taking online classes as per the roster and actively involved in exam related work following all SOPs,” said the statement.