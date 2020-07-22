Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 11:27 PM

11 gamblers arrested in Zakura: Police

'Rs 1.18 lakh stake money seized'
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 11:27 PM
Police on Wednesday said it arrested 11 gamblers from a gambling site here and seized stake money from them.

A statement said a police party from police station Zakoora raided the gambling site near Pathan Colony Zakoora following an input about gambling activities and apprehended 11 gamblers for the gambling offences.

The statement said officers seized three sets of playing cards and stake money of Rs 1,18,495 from the gamblers.

“They have been arrested and shifted to police station Zakoora where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 68/2020) has been registered in the police station Zakoora and investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” said the statement.

