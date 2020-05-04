12 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina hospital, discharged

SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina on Monday discharged 12 more COVID19 patients who had recovered from the contagious disease.

A statement 153 COVID19 positive patients were admitted to the after from various hospitals across the Valley. The 12 discharged patients included five from Baramulla, two each from Srinagar, Bandipora, Delhi and one from Kerala.

“The discharged patients were seen off by Principal, SKIMS Medical College and DMS, sanitation superintendent and senior security supervisor to boost their confidence and do away with any social stigma,” said the statement.

It said the percentage of recovery of patients “treated” for COVID19 at the hospital has reached 56%. The statement said earlier one woman patient from Gund Jehangir village of Bandipora district, aged 80 years with COVID Pneumonia and Respiratory Distress recovered at the hospital and was discharged.

The Principal complimented the staff particularly doctors, nurses, technical, MRD and other paramedical staff including sanitation and security staff for delivering remarkable services.