August 16, 2020

12 flights carrying 1,906 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

August 16, 2020
On day 84 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 12 flights with 1,906 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Sunday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

It said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,072 domestic flights with 1,40,574 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 673 domestic flights with 53,044 passengers.

The statement said the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile, 892 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 22 domestic flights with 2,798 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.”

