12 years on, SKIMS maternity hospital incomplete

SKIMS maternity hospital is yet to be made operational even as around 12 years have passed since its construction was started.

According to sources, the non-completion of the project on time has resulted in 400 percent increase in its constriction cost from Rs 15.8 crore to Rs 60 crore in a decade.

In 2008, the then J&K government approved up-gradation of the SKIMS maternity hospital to 100-bedded hospital.

Currently, the 20-bed Trust Hospital at SKIMS is the only maternity service at the premier institute, even as the dearth of infrastructure is hampering overall medical treatment of pregnant women in this hospital.

“For specialized treatment such as endocrinology, cardiology, or even flu, expecting mothers have to be referred to SKIMS which is a shame,” said a senior medico.

This maternity hospital caters to large population of Ganderbal district as also to its neighbouring areas.

Ironically, the hospital administration issues only 10 admit cards a day for pregnant women making it extremely difficult for them to get enrolled.

“The authorities have failed to upgrade this facility so as to be able to cater to the increasing population,” said Arshid Ahmad, whose wife is undergoing treatment there.

A SKIMS official said the problem lies with the delay in completion of the construction of 100-bedded maternity hospital.

Earlier, its construction was to be executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation, however now it has handed over the project to the SKIMS.

“Till 2016 we had done construction work on this project. However it has of late been handed over to SKIMS who are now constructing it,” said a senior official of JKPCC.

A senior SKIMS official who wished anonymity said the construction work has been delayed due to various factors. “But major cause of the delay was the paucity of funds,” he said, adding that now the construction is going on in full swing and hopefully it will be completed within this year.

In the recent past, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also voiced concern over the slow pace of work on the hospital.

Interestingly, the SKIMS Soura Maternity Hospital was also promised ‘liberal central funding’ by the then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.