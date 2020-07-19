13 flights with 1,539 passengers arrive in Srinagar

On day 56 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 13 domestic flights with 1,539 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Sunday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at the airport amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 674 domestic flights with 88,160 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 413 domestic flights with 30,702 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile the statement said 851 passengers aboard 10 commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today.