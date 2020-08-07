13 flights with 2,049 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 75 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 13 flights with 2,049 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Friday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 942 domestic flights with 1,20,526 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 589 domestic flights with 45,168 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Meanwhile, 875 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 23 domestic flights with 2,924 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”