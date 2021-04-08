13th research methodology workshop concludes at GMC Srinagar

The 13th 3-day research methodology workshop was conducted at Auditorium of Government Medical College Srinagar J&K, organised by its Department of Community Medicine.

The function was attended by faculty from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, GDC Srinagar, GMC Baramulla and GMC Anantnag with in-house and visiting faculty members including Dr. Shariq Masoodi, Professor of Endocrinology SKIMS Srinagar, Dr. Sonu Goel, Professor at School of Public Health, PGIMER Chandigarh and Dr. Imran Khan, Associate professor, division of statistics, SKUAST Kashmir.

During three days extensive deliberations were made on research ethics, research question, review of literature, descriptive and analytic statistics, research designs, sample size calculation and randomisation, reference manager and various research proposals were drafted and discussed, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and HOD, Community Medicine and organising chairman of the workshop.

The valedictory function was chaired by Dr. Samia Rashid, principal and dean, Government medical college, Srinagar. While appreciating the efforts of Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar in conducting the workshop while maintaining SOPS and COVID appropriate behaviour, she emphasised that such workshops shall be made mandatory for faculty and resident/ post-graduate students. The workshop was accredited for 12 CME credit hours by JK State Medical Council.