14 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina Hospital

At least 14 more COVID19 patients admitted to SKIMS Hospital Bemina were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infection.

The patients discharged included nine from Budgam district, two each from Bandipora and Anantnag districts and one from Shopian district.

The total number of COVID19 patients who have recovered at the hospital has gone up to 203, said a statement.

It said 41 more patients were still under “treatment”. “Among the admitted patients a large number of COVID positive pregnant women have been managed and till date 12 deliveries conducted at the hospital including five major surgeries for child birth (LSCS),” said the statement.