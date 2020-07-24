14 flights carrying 1,599 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 61 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 domestic flights with 1,599 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Friday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 747 domestic flights with 96,726 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 460 domestic flights with 33,948 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile, 618 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today.