14 flights with 1,262 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 68 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 flights with 1,262 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Friday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 845 domestic flights with 1,08,012 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 524 domestic flights with 39,268 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the statement said, 819 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport today. “At least 23 domestic flights with 2,081 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports,” said the statement.