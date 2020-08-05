14 flights with 1,901 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 73 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 flights with 1,901 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Wednesday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said Pertinently, while Srinagar airport authorities have received 915 domestic flights with 1,16,230 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 571 domestic flights with 43,406 passengers.

It said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Meanwhile, 681 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 23 domestic flights with 2,582 passengers on board arrived today at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”