15 COVID19 patients discharged from Bemina hospital

Fifteen COVID19 patients were Thursday discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital here after their repeated samples tested negative for the diseases.

A statement said 594 of the total 697 COVID19 patients who were admitted to the hospital have recovered so far.

The statement said the rate of recovery of the patients was more than 85 percent while the mortality rate was one percent with death of seven COVID19 patients.

“The treated patients included those admitted for maternity care. Till date 52 COVID positive pregnant women were managed at the hospital including those 31 patients who went through major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth,” said the statement.

It said COVID19 testing lab at the hospital has so far conducted 27447 tests.