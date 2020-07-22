Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
July 22, 2020

15 flights carrying 1,822 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

Kashmiri students in Bangladesh preparing for their journey back home. Image tweeted by DC Srinagar
On day 59 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 15 domestic flights with 1,822 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Wednesday.

A statement said after their arrival all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said Srinagar airport authorities have received 719 domestic flights with 93,580 passengers since May 25 while Jammu airport authorities have received 441 domestic flights with 32,684 passengers.

The statement said the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile, 697 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today.

