GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 12:15 AM

15 flights carrying 1920 passengers arrive in Srinagar

Kashmiri students in Bangladesh preparing for their journey back home. Image tweeted by DC Srinagar
On day 58 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 15 flights with 1,920 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Tuesday.

A statement said after their arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 704 domestic flights with 91,758 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 431 domestic flights with 31,987 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile, 576 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today.

