15 flights carrying 2,274 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 78 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 15 flights with 2,274 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Monday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 985 domestic flights with 1,26,975 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 617 domestic flights with 48,286 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.

Meanwhile, 1058 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 24 domestic flights with 3,332 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”