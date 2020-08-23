Srinagar, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 6:09 AM

15 flights with 2,321 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 6:09 AM
File Pic

On day 91 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 15 domestic flights with 2,321 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Sunday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,184 domestic flights with 1,59,022 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 741 domestic flights with 60,495 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Representational Pic

GK Photo

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

File Photo of US President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, 1,112 passengers aboard 11 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 26 domestic flights with 3,433 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports,” said the statement.

