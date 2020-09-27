16 flights carrying 2,432 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 126 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 domestic flights with about 2432 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport on Sunday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 at the airport amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,795 domestic flights with 2,46,644 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,103 domestic flights with 103,724 passengers.