16 flights with 1,365 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 53 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 16 flights with 1,365 passengers on board arrived at Srinagar airports.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at the airport, amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers.

The statement said the government was taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said Srinagar airport authorities have received 630 domestic flights with 82,456 passengers since May 25 till date while Jammu airport authorities have received 385 domestic flights with 28,407 passengers.

It said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.