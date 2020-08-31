16 flights with 1,469 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 99 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 flights with 1,469 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Monday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,314 domestic flights with 1,77,804 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 823 domestic flights with 69,174 passengers.

The statement said the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.