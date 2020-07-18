Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:29 PM

16 flights with 2,139 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

Kashmiri students in Bangladesh preparing for their journey back home. Image tweeted by DC Srinagar
File Pic

On day 55 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, 16 domestic flights with 2,139 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

It said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 661 domestic flights with 86,621 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 403 domestic flights with 29,851 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Representational Pic

Meanwhile, 780 passengers aboard nine flights arrived at Jammu airport.

