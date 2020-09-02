16 flights with 2,424 passengers on board arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 101 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 flights with 2,424 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Wednesday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,348 domestic flights with 1,82,791 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 843 domestic flights with 71,609 passengers.

The statement said till date the government has brought back 3,806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.

Meanwhile, 1,346 passengers aboard 11 regular commercial flights and one charter flight arrived at the Jammu airport, said the statement. “A total of 27 domestic flights with 3,770 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”