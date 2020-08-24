16 flights with 2,467 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Aug 24: On day 92 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 flights with 2,476 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Monday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,200 domestic flights with 1,61,498 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 751 domestic flights with 61,597 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.

Meanwhile, 1,102 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 26 domestic flights with 3,578 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”