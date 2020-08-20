16 flights with 2,637 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 88 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 flights with 2,637 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Thursday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols. The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,137 domestic flights with 1,51,575 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 712 domestic flights with 57,293 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date. Meanwhile, 1077 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 25 domestic flights with 3,714 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”