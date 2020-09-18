17 flights carrying 2,261 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 117 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 17 flights with 2,261 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport on Friday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

It said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,629 domestic flights with 2,24,824 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 1,005 domestic flights with 91,243 passengers.

The statement said till date the government has brought back 3,806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.

Meanwhile, 1,458 passengers aboard 12 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 29 domestic flights with 3,719 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”