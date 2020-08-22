17 flights with 2.763 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 90 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 17 flights with 2,763 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport Saturday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,169 domestic flights with 1,56,711 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 730 domestic flights with 59,383 passengers.

Meanwhile, 1067 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport, said the statement. “ A total of 26 domestic flights with 3,830 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”