17 flights with 2,350 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 72 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 17 flights with 2,350 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Tuesday.

A statement said after their arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

While Srinagar airport authorities have received 901 domestic flights with 1,14,329 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 562 domestic flights with 42,725 passengers, the statement said.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back around 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Meanwhile, 833 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport. “A total of 26 flights with 3,183 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports,” the statement said.