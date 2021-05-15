173 patients screened at Triage Centre SKIMS Bemina

As many as 173 including 166 covid-19 positive patients have been screened so far at Triage Centre SKIMS-JVC Medical College, Bemina.

Sharing details, Nodal Officer Triage Centre SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Dr. Basharat said that 22 patients have been screened in the past 24 hours alone, while as the centre has been functioning smoothly, conducting screening, admissions and referrals of patients. He said that a team of doctors and paramedics assess patients at the centre, which is a first arrival point for patients where they remain under proper observation of doctors and go under screening for health check-up before their referral, if needed, to a tertiary care hospital as per their health status and severity.

Nodal Officer said that there are all required facilities available at the centre including oxygen beds, dedicated nursing staff, covid care medicine and all possible help is being provided to the patients they require during the course of their treatment.

He said that the patients are also sent for home isolation in the event of their better health conditions and very sick patients are referred to the tertiary care hospital for better treatment and observation.