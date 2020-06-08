18 COVID19 patients discharged from SKIMS Hospital Bemina

At least 18 more COVID19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina here after their repeated tests came negative for the infection.

These patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment after testing positive more than two weeks ago. The total number of COVID19 recoveries at the hospital have now rose to 244.

Among the patients a large number of COVID19 positive pregnant women have been also managed at the hospital and till date 26 deliveries have been conducted including 13 major surgeries.