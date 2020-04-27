18 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS hospital Bemina, discharged

At least 18 COVID19 patients who were admitted to SKIMS hospital, Bemina here after testing positive for the infection were discharged on Monday after recovering from the infection.

A statement said of the 137 COVID19 patients admitted to the hospital, 31 have recovered including one critically ill patient who was referred from Government Medical College, Baramulla for ICU care more than two weeks ago.

Earlier, one COVID19 patient lost his life on April 17 and another patient died on April 25 as their co-morbid condition hampered their recovery and their fight against the deadly infection.

The statement said the 18 patients discharged included the group of five persons from Kerala and eight from Dehli, who were admitted after testing positive in Bandipora more than two weeks ago. The other five patients included one from Baramulla, three from Sopore, and one from Handwara. They were handed over to the respective CMOs after being seen off.