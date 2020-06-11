18 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Hospital Bemina

At least 18 COVID19 patients admitted to SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina here were discharged Thursday after fully recovering from the disease.

The patients discharged included 13 from Budgam district, two from Srinagar district and one each from Anantnag, Baramulla and Kulgam districts.

“The total number of COVID19 patients who have now recovered at the hospital has moved to 282,” said the statement.

The patients who have recovered include the patients admitted for maternity care wherein till date 15 normal deliveries of pregnant women and 13 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have been done.

Besides, the statement said, the COVID testing lab was conducting around 500 tests daily on samples from various areas of the Valley and till date 13,042 tests have been ensured in addition to the tests done for admitted patients.