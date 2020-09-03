18 flights with 2,817 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 102 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 flights with 2,817 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Thursday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,366 domestic flights with 1,85,608 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 852 domestic flights with 72,787 passengers.

The statement said till date the government has brought back 3,806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.