19 COVID19 patients discharged from JLNM hospital

At least 19 COVID19 patients including six pregnant women were discharged from JLNM hospital on Friday after they recovered from the diseases.

A statement said the two repeated samples of the patients tested in 48 hours came negative for the infection.

Nodal Officer, JLNM hospital, Dr Bilquies said the discharged patients were first tested positive on April 21 after which they were kept in quarantine where due medical protocol was followed under the supervision of dedicated doctors and other paramedical staff.

She said their repeated samples taken on May 4 and 5 tested negative for the infection on May 7.

She said owing to the communication clampdown across Kashmir, hospital authorities could update higher authorities about their recovery.

“The recovered patients were kept separated from rest of other positive patients till arrangement of transport was done for them,” Dr Bilquies said.

She said all the patients were asymptomatic and were discharged after 16 days.

“Besides, six pregnant women suspects from various red zones whose deliveries/LSCS were conducted at JLNM and who tested negative afterwards were also discharged from the hospital,” she said. Giving details of COVID19 patients admitted to the JLNM hospital, Dr Bilquies said besides six pregnant women, 19 patients were discharged on Friday from the hospital while total positive cases admitted to the hospital were 60.