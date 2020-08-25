Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:06 AM

19 flights carrying 2,939 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 93 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 flights with 2,939 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Tuesday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

It said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,219 domestic flights with 1,64,437 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 762 domestic flights with 62,688 passengers.

Meanwhile, 1091 passengers aboard 11 regular commercial flights and one charter flight arrived at Jammu airport today, said the statement. A total of 30 domestic flights with 4,030 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”

