UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 10:38 PM

19 persons held for defying lockdown orders

Police on Saturday said it arrested 19 persons from here for violating the lockdown orders.

A statement said 13 persons were arrested in the jurisdiction of police station Sadder for defying the orders. Accordingly, the statement said, cases under relevant sections of law were registered at the police station and further investigation taken up.

The statement said six persons were arrested in the jurisdiction of police station Rajbagh and a case (FIR No 33/2020) was registered.

Police have requested people to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent spread of COVID19. “Those violating the restriction orders will be dealt strictly,” said the statement.

