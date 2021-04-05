Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:58 AM

2 arrested for Nowgam militant attack: Police

Police have arrested two girls for questioning in connection with the Nowgam militant attack in which a police constable was killed.

“Two girls have been arrested in connection with the incident,” a senior police official told the Greater Kashmir. “They are being questioned.”

On April 1, a policeman was killed when militants fired at the residence of BJP leader Anwar Khan in Nowgam area of city outskirts here.

Less than 24 hours after the attack, IGP Vijay Kumar had said that militants involved in the attack had been killed.

