2 coaching centres closed after 9 students test positive

Two coaching centres in the summer capital were closed on Saturday after nine students tested positive.

“On the directions of Chairman District Disaster Management Authority/ Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad AijazAsad, a team of revenue and police officers sealed the premises of a coaching centre at SadrebalHazratbal and Parraypora after three and six covid positive cases respectively were detected in these institutes during random testing of students by the Medical Teams,” officials told news agency GNS.

The class work in these coaching institutes shall remain suspended for five days in the first instance, they said.

Furthermore, notices were several coaching centres for non compliance of COVID SOPs.