2 critically injured in bear attack in Hazratbal area

Two persons were critically injured in an attack by a wild bear in Srinagar outskirts on Sunday.

A police official said the bear entered Khimber locality in Hazratbal area and attacked the two persons. “Both were rushed to hospital with grievous injuries,” said the official.

The injured have been identified as 47-year-old Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh, son of Abdul Rehman and 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmed Dar, son of late Ghulam Qadir Dar – both residents of Munzpora, Khimber. The official said locals later informed the Wildlife department that dispatched a team to the area and efforts were on to nab the bear which was still roaming freely in the civilian areas.