2 decades on, Wanganpora health centre yet to be made functional

Despite passing of nearly two decades, the Health centre at Wanganpora area of Eidgah here has not been made functional.

Locals said that the construction work of the health centre was initiated 20 years ago. “Ironically, it has not been made functional yet,” they said.

Currently, a health centre is functioning nearly a km away from the area in a rented building.

“We are suffering as patients especially women cannot afford to travel such distance during an emergency. Due to lack of space, the health centre does not have enough facilities which further adds to our woes,” Abdul Wahid, a local said.

“The structure of the building was completed few years back. The building got damaged due to floods and later some repair work was carried out, but till date it has not been made functional,” he said.

According to official records, the construction of the building was taken up at a cost of Rs 80-90 lakh and again Rs 60-75 lakh have been spent for repairing leading to the huge loss to exchequer. The locals have said that they have to take their patients either to some hospital in Srinagar or 1 km away during night hours due to non-availability of a health centre nearby.

“Had the building been made functional, we won’t have to suffer”, locals said. They said that they visited several authorities and were assured that it would be made functional. “Despite their assurances, nothing has happened on the ground,” they said.

When contacted, a senior officer of health department said that we have already asked the residents to contact the district administration to resolve the matter. “Once the building will be handover to the Health department, further activities shall be initiated,” the officer added.