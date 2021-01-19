2 DPS Srinagar students bag INSPIRE Award

Two students from Delhi Public School Srinagar have been awarded Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Award.

They are among the 1125 INSPIRE Awards given at national level. “The students namely Anna Amin (Class 9th) and Nishit Kaul (Class 6th) have received a cash prize of Rs 10000 besides getting mentoring support from Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India,” DPS Srinagar said in a statement.

“Nishit has made a prototype of an automatic irrigation system based on IoT sensors which continuously monitor humidity & other parameters of soil and intelligently irrigate it to maintain optimum water level.”

“Anna Amina has project is to convert acoustic energy produced by machinery in factories to electrical energy. The project describes the conversion of acoustic energy by introducing novel environment friendly energy converters: piezoelectric materials. This project considers piezoelectric effect for the conversion and then uses piezoelectric transformer to boost the output obtained due to direct piezoelectric effect,” it said.

Anna, while thanking her mentor, Shezan Fayaz, said, “I worked tirelessly for it and we searched every single garage in our area for the material used in the project.”

“My school was generous enough to facilitate & encourage me. My school let me use the physics land & other laboratories. My guides at school, Saleem Sir &Gurpreet maam also supported me in this project,” the statement said.

Nishit gave credit to his parents and school robotics lab. “During pandemic, when everyone was under lockdown, the school conducted online robotic &IoT workshops for children which inspired me to do something in agriculture”, he said. He mentioned his teacher Shafat for the guidance he provided in this project.

Commenting on the success of the students, Ehsaan Qudusi, CTO said “Our sincerest congratulations to the students.” “At the school, we have worked hard to incubate an atmosphere of scientific and progressive thinking. The INSPIRE fellowships bear our efforts out.”

Congratulating the students, Vijay Dhar, Chairman DPS Srinagar said “The success of the students is a testimony to our efforts to transform and nurture the talent of students into socially relevant milestones. We are so proud of their success, and hope that it is just the start of a tradition of scientific excellence”