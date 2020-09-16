2 drivers held for managing fake COVID negative certificates

Police on Wednesday said it arrested two persons who were managing fake COVID19 test reports here.

An official statement said on September 15, police station Kothibagh received a complaint that the complainant along with family were intending to travel to Jammu.

It said on reaching TRC the family enquired from drivers of TRC identified as Omkar Singh, son of Sardar Thakur Singh of Nawabbagh Jammu (Vehicle No JK03D-4447) and Nazir Ahmad Khanday, son of Abdul Khaliq of Bemina Srinagar (Vehicle No JK01AL-3612) about travel norms.

The complainant, the statement said, also stated that they had not undergone COVID19 test.

“The drivers asked them to provide their Aadhar cards and so they will arrange for them a health team for COVID testing. The complainant provided Aadhaar cards and after 15 minutes the drivers provided them reports with COVID negative results. The complainant asked them that without taking samples how you managed the negative result,” said the statement.

The preliminary enquiry found the drivers were cheating people and putting lives of public in great danger by managing fake reports and emerging instrumental in spread of COVID19 disease.

The statement said a case (FIR No. 73/2020) has been registered at police station Kothibagah and investigation taken up.

“During the course of investigation both the drivers were arrested and on their search some COVID19 reports with negative results have been recovered from their procession. The motive behind the crime is being ascertained and the investigation of the case is going on,” said the statement.

The police have requested people to visit only government approved laboratories for COVID19 testing and be aware of the imposters and fraudsters. “A single mistake can open the ways for spread of COVID19,” said the statement.