2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Police on Wednesday said it arrested two drug peddlers from here.

A statement said police station Kralkhud during naka checking at SRTC bridge held two drug peddlers. They were identified as Feroz Ahmad Khanday and Tahir Ahmad Khanday – both residents of Bilal Colony Qamerwari.

The statement said 27 bottles of codeine were recovered from the possession of the duo.

A case (FIR No. 19/2020) has been registered in police station Kralkhud and further investigation taken up, said the statement.

“We will continue offensive against the drug peddlers/dealers in order to save the young generation from the menace of drug abuse,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Haseeb Mughal.

The SSP said 30 cases have been registered and 53 persons have been arrested under punitive laws this year so far.

He said narcotic and psychotropic substances consumption was “spreading like a cancer within the society”. “IT can be eradicated from the society through close coordination of responsible members of the society,” the SSP said.

