2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Police on Wednesday said it arrested two drug peddlers and recovered psychotropic substance from their possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established at Shampora Chowk intercepted a vehicle Santro (Registration No JK01J-5857) with two persons onboard.

“They were identified as Moomin Mazoor Kak of Kak Mohalla Nowhatta and Samam Bashir Shah of Roshangarh Mohalla Nowhatta. During checking officers recovered 544 banned capsules of Simplex and Spasmoproxyvon Plus from their possession,” said the statement.

It said the accused have been arrested and shifted to police station Nowhatta. “The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized by the officers,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No. 27/2020) has been registered in the police station and investigation has been taken up.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said the statement. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”