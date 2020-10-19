2 drug peddlers held

Police today arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In a statement police said during patrolling at KhonaKhan Dalgate, police intercepted two individuals identified as Mohd Rafiq resident of Saida Kadal Rangar Stop Srinagar and Aqib Manzoor Bakhroo resident of Bakhroo Mohalla Rainawari Srinagar. “During search officers were able to recover 1100 grams of charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station R.M Bagh where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, case FIR No. 110/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station R.M Bagh and investigation has been initiated,” police said.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Police has resolved to deal robustly with drug peddlers. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” the statement said.