2 drug peddlers held

Police today said it arrested two drug peddler here today and recovered drugs from their possession.

“Officers at a check point established at Baba dem near fountain intercepted a person identified as AshiqHussainkumar resident of KralporaNunwaniAnantnag. During search, officers were able to recover 170 grms of Cannabis from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station M. R. Gunj where he remains in custody,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Accordingly, a case FIR number 05/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station M. R. Gunj and investigation into the matter has been initiated,” it said.

“In another action, officers at a check point established at Nigeen, intercepted a person identified as Tawheed Ahmad Khan resident of DhobigathHazratbal Srinagar. During search, officers were able to recover 05 grams of Heroin from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Nigeen where he remains in custody,” the statement said.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 04/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation in the matter has been initiated,” it added.