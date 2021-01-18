2 drug peddlers held at Batamaloo

Police arrested two drug peddlers recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession at Batamaloo locality here.

Police spokesperson in a statement said officers from Police Station Batamaloo intercepted two persons identified as Nazir Ahmad Rather resident of Kakroosa Vilgam Kupwara and Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Reban Sopore Baramulla at Taxi Stand Batamaloo.

“During checking, officers were able to recover 34 Kgs of opium poppy precisely dried and crushed seedpods of opium plant from their possession. The duo was on way to leave for Punjab where they had planned to sell it. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Batamaloo where they remain in custody,” the statement said.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 06/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Batamaloo and investigation in the matter has been initiated. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” the statement said.